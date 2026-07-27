'iPhone 20' could mark Apple's biggest redesign in a decade
What's the story
Apple's upcoming "iPhone 20," expected to launch in fall 2027, will be the biggest design overhaul since the iPhone X. The device is expected to introduce a design overhaul similar to how the iPhone X dropped the Home button and embraced an edge-to-edge display back in 2017. The new model is said to redefine Apple's design language for years to come.
Design details
A curved glass body with no cutouts on the display
The iPhone 20 is expected to sport a mostly glass, curved body with no cutouts on the display.
The back of the phone will be made of glass, while a curved glass will wrap around its four edges.
This design is said to be an embodiment of former design chief Jony Ive's vision for an iPhone that looks like a single slab of glass.
Panel innovation
A quad-curved 'Liquid glass display'
The iPhone 20's panel will be a quad-curved one, but with a shallow curve instead of the aggressive "waterfall" edges seen on Samsung's Galaxy phones.
This design could make swipes from the edge feel more natural, prevent distortion of on-screen content, and give a softer feel in hand.
The company may even market this panel as a "Liquid Glass Display."
Front design
What about the front?
The front of the iPhone 20 is still a mystery.
Apple wants to eliminate all cutouts, moving both Face ID and the selfie camera under the display. However, this technology may not be ready by 2027.
Instead, we could see a small hole-punch or a smaller version of Dynamic Island seen on iPhone 18 Pro models.
Size options
Two anniversary models in the works
Apple is said to be prepping two anniversary models of the iPhone 20, one at around 6.3-inch and the other at some 6.9-inch.
The larger one could be marketed as a 7-inch device due to its slimmer bezels.
The frame of the phone is expected to be a thin polished band, though it's still unclear what material it will be made from.
Button innovation
Reviving Project Bongo
The iPhone 20 could also bring back solid-state haptic buttons.
Apple is said to be reviving its "Project Bongo" plan to replace mechanical buttons with haptic equivalents integrated into the frame.
These buttons would not move physically when pressed and have passed tests for use with gloves, wet hands, extreme temperatures, and even while wearing a case.