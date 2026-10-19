Apple criticized for opening iPhone Duo pre-orders despite limited supply
What's the story
Apple's decision to open pre-orders for the iPhone Duo in 70 countries, despite known supply constraints, has drawn criticism. The company's move was seen as a "major mistake" by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. He noted that Apple prioritized an early launch in its fiscal first quarter over meeting consumer demand, which could disappoint many eager early adopters of the device.
Launch plan
Shift in strategy for iPhone Duo launch
Gurman also revealed that Apple had initially planned to launch the iPhone Duo in just the US and China, before making it available in other countries later.
However, the company later changed its strategy and opened pre-orders simultaneously in 70 countries.
This has led to some countries seeing shipping dates as far out as January 25, leaving buyers with a long wait for their $2,000 device.
Sales impact
Potential boost in sales of other iPhone models
The limited availability of the iPhone Duo could potentially boost sales of Apple's other models, particularly the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max.
Users who can't get their hands on a Duo may be tempted to go for one of these two Pro models instead.
This could offset some of the disappointment caused by delayed deliveries and supply constraints for the new device.
Upcoming releases
Apple to unveil new products despite iPhone Duo's supply constraints
Despite the iPhone Duo's launch hiccups, Apple is expanding its device lineup with new products such as the M6 iMac, 14-inch M6 MacBook Pro, and OLED iPad mini.
The company is also planning a "reset" at its retail stores with new signage and products on display.
Apple executives are hosting a dinner with influencers on October 27, followed by an all-day event to showcase these upcoming products.