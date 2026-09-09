Apple's iPhone event today: When and where to watch
What's the story
Apple's new CEO, John Ternus, will be the face of tonight's iPhone-centric launch event in Cupertino. The event comes just over a week after Tim Cook became the tech giant's executive chairman earlier this month. This is Ternus's first keynote as the head of Apple and all eyes are on him for the big reveal.
Event details
How to watch the event
The "Surprise and shine" event will take place on September 9 at 10:30pm IST.
You can catch the live stream on Apple TV App, Apple's website or its YouTube page.
This year, speculation is rife about the possible launch of Apple's first foldable phone, potentially dubbed the iPhone Ultra.
Device specifications
iPhone Ultra expected to cost $2,000 or more
The iPhone Ultra will reportedly sport a 5.5-inch outer display and a 7.8-inch inner display.
The latter is slightly smaller than the iPad Mini's 8.3-inch screen, effectively turning your smartphone into a tablet.
On the rear, it will house two cameras.
However, some drawbacks have also been reported, such as the absence of a telephoto lens in its camera system and a potential starting price of $2,000 or more.
Additional launches
Other products Apple might unveil
Along with the iPhone Ultra, Apple is also expected to launch the new iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max.
However, budget buyers should note that the base iPhone 18 isn't likely to be revealed alongside its more expensive counterparts.
The company is also expected to update its annual Apple Watch lineup with new models - Series 12 and Ultra 4.