Apple Mac Pro is not coming anytime soon

Apple 's high-end desktop computer, the Mac Pro, is said to be "on the back burner," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman revealed that Apple has "largely written off" the Mac Pro. The company now sees the Mac Studio as both the current and future of its pro desktop computing range.

Strategic shift Focus shifts to Mac Studio Apple is said to be developing a high-end M5 Ultra chip, but its current focus is only on a new Mac Studio with this chip. This has led Gurman to believe that there won't be any significant updates for the Mac Pro in 2026. He hasn't heard of any plans for a Mac Pro with an M5 Ultra chip, but hasn't completely ruled out the possibility either.

Market impact Mac Pro's future uncertain amid changing market dynamics The Mac Pro has become redundant for many customers in recent years, as it is basically a bigger and pricier version of the Mac Studio with PCIe expansion slots. The last update to the Mac Pro was done in June 2023 with the M2 Ultra chip. Gurman's wording suggests that this computer's future may be uncertain amid changing market dynamics and consumer preferences.

Refresh delay Apple's Mac Pro refresh cycle on hold Apple is reportedly delaying its Mac Pro refresh cycle, with no new model expected anytime soon. The current M2 Ultra model will continue to be the flagship desktop for now, as demand is limited and the Mac Studio offers similar performance. Instead of focusing on the Mac Pro, Apple is said to be prioritizing AI features and other updates for its Mac lineup.