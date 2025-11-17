Nothing Phone 3a Lite drops in India soon—Nothing's most budget-friendly phone yet

Nothing is bringing its new Phone 3a Lite to India on November 27, with a likely price tag under ₹20,000. Available in Black and White, it's marketed as an affordable smartphone—offering that signature Nothing design but with more wallet-friendly specs.

What's inside: Display, performance & battery You get a big 6.77-inch AMOLED display (120Hz refresh rate, super bright at up to 3,000 nits).

Under the hood is a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chip and 8GB RAM. Storage can be expanded up to a massive 2TB via microSD.

The battery is a solid 5,000mAh and supports fast charging at 33W.

Cameras & software updates The triple rear camera setup includes a sharp 50MP main sensor plus ultrawide and macro lenses; selfies are handled by a decent 16MP front camera.

It runs on Nothing OS 3.5 and promises three years of OS upgrades plus six years of security updates—pretty reassuring if you like your phone to stay fresh.