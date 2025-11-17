Next Article
JioFinance app now helps you track all your money in 1 spot
Technology
JioFinance just rolled out a handy new feature—now you can link your bank accounts and investments, like mutual funds and stocks, to see everything on a single dashboard.
No more juggling apps or tabs; it's all right there for an easier overview of your finances.
Real-time updates and what's next
The app gives you real-time balance checks, spending breakdowns, and even data-driven suggestions based on user consent. You'll find this in the "Track your Finances" section.
Plus, they're planning to add support for tracking fixed and recurring deposits later—so keeping tabs on all your money should get even simpler.