Women in gaming industry earn 24% less than men: Survey
Technology
A new survey shows women and non-binary folks in the US gaming industry are earning 24% less than men, even though average salaries are high.
Out of 562 professionals polled, 60% of women and non-binary respondents said they feel underpaid.
The gap goes beyond paychecks
Despite efforts to bring more women into gaming, they still make up just 25% of the workforce as of early 2025.
The pay gap is even wider than the national average—while most experienced men earn $125k or more a year, only about a third of women and non-binary people hit that mark.
Ongoing reports about workplace culture at big companies like Riot Games and Activision Blizzard highlight how much work is left to create real equity in the industry.