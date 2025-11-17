Women in gaming industry earn 24% less than men: Survey

The gap goes beyond paychecks

Despite efforts to bring more women into gaming, they still make up just 25% of the workforce as of early 2025.

The pay gap is even wider than the national average—while most experienced men earn $125k or more a year, only about a third of women and non-binary people hit that mark.

Ongoing reports about workplace culture at big companies like Riot Games and Activision Blizzard highlight how much work is left to create real equity in the industry.