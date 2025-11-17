Next Article
X Corp takes Karnataka HC's Sahyog portal ruling to next level
Technology
X Corp (the company behind X, formerly Twitter) is appealing a recent Karnataka High Court decision that supported the government's Sahyog portal—used for ordering social media content takedowns.
The appeal argues that the current system lets officials block posts too easily and skips proper legal checks.
Why does it matter?
X Corp says rules under the IT Act and 2021 IT Rules sidestep important free speech protections set by earlier court cases.
Even though X Corp followed about 91% of takedown requests from January to June 2025, they're worried the Sahyog portal could set a precedent for blocking content without enough transparency or oversight.
The outcome could shape how digital speech is treated in India—and impact what you see online.