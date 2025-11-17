X Corp takes Karnataka HC's Sahyog portal ruling to next level

Why does it matter?

X Corp says rules under the IT Act and 2021 IT Rules sidestep important free speech protections set by earlier court cases.

Even though X Corp followed about 91% of takedown requests from January to June 2025, they're worried the Sahyog portal could set a precedent for blocking content without enough transparency or oversight.

The outcome could shape how digital speech is treated in India—and impact what you see online.