Elon Musk introduces X Chat: a new, privacy-focused messaging app

What makes X Chat different?

X Chat lets you edit or delete messages without leaving a trace and blocks screenshots (plus notifies you if someone tries).

It's ad-free and doesn't track your data, which is a nice bonus for anyone who cares about privacy.

Encrypted calls and file sharing are part of the new communications stack, and "X Money" is coming soon to help turn the app into an all-in-one platform.

Available now on iOS and web; Android is on the way.