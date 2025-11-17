Next Article
Elon Musk introduces X Chat: a new, privacy-focused messaging app
Technology
Elon Musk's xAI just launched X Chat on X (formerly Twitter), taking aim at WhatsApp and other messaging apps.
The big pitch? Privacy. X Chat offers end-to-end encryption, advanced message controls, and combines your DMs with new chats in one place—all designed to keep your conversations secure.
What makes X Chat different?
X Chat lets you edit or delete messages without leaving a trace and blocks screenshots (plus notifies you if someone tries).
It's ad-free and doesn't track your data, which is a nice bonus for anyone who cares about privacy.
Encrypted calls and file sharing are part of the new communications stack, and "X Money" is coming soon to help turn the app into an all-in-one platform.
Available now on iOS and web; Android is on the way.