Apple to launch its first foldable iPhone in late 2026
What's the story
Apple is gearing up for a major revamp of its iPhone lineup, starting with the launch of the iPhone 18 Pro models and its first-ever foldable iPhone in late 2026. The company will then introduce mid-tier models like the standard iPhone 18, the more affordable iPhone 18e, and possibly an updated iPhone Air in early 2027. This way, Apple could launch five to six iPhones every year, ending the company's traditional annual fall launches since 2011.
Strategic shift
Apple's transformation plan and future iPhone models
The upcoming changes are part of a three-year transformation plan that started with the launch of the iPhone Air and revamped iPhone 17 Pro models this September. Next year, Apple will continue its transformation, leading up to the unveiling of its first foldable iPhone in late 2026. In 2027, the tech giant is rumored to take things up a notch with a new premium model featuring a curved glass display and an under-display camera.
Executive shift
Apple's leadership changes and future plans
Jeff Williams, Apple's long-serving COO and one of the most influential figures in the company after Tim Cook, has officially stepped down. His duties have been distributed among other senior executives, marking a major executive shift since Jony Ive's exit. As Apple stretches out its launches, enters the foldable race, and reorganizes its leadership structure, it's clear that the company is gearing up for an entirely different future.