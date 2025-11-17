Apple to launch its first foldable iPhone in late 2026

With new strategy, Apple could launch 5-6 iPhones every year

By Mudit Dube 11:29 am Nov 17, 2025

What's the story

Apple is gearing up for a major revamp of its iPhone lineup, starting with the launch of the iPhone 18 Pro models and its first-ever foldable iPhone in late 2026. The company will then introduce mid-tier models like the standard iPhone 18, the more affordable iPhone 18e, and possibly an updated iPhone Air in early 2027. This way, Apple could launch five to six iPhones every year, ending the company's traditional annual fall launches since 2011.