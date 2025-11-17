Apple shakes up iPhone launches: Foldable iPhone and iPhone 18 Pro coming in 2026
Apple is switching things up with its release schedule—expect the iPhone 18 Pro series and Apple's first-ever foldable iPhone to drop in late 2026.
Instead of dropping everything at once, Apple will now launch premium models in the fall, then bring out mid-range options like the regular iPhone 18 and a new iPhone Air in early 2027.
The idea is to make things smoother for their teams (and maybe give us more to look forward to throughout the year).
Six new iPhones a year—and more ecosystem upgrades
This new plan means we could see as many as six different iPhones every year, starting with recent launches like the iPhone Air and 17 Pro.
On top of that, Apple's focusing more on Mac Studio desktops over Mac Pro, and Tesla drivers can look forward to Apple CarPlay support, as Tesla is preparing to add the feature.
All these moves show Apple's trying to keep things fresh, connected, and just a bit easier for everyone involved.