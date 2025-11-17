Apple shakes up iPhone launches: Foldable iPhone and iPhone 18 Pro coming in 2026 Technology Nov 17, 2025

Apple is switching things up with its release schedule—expect the iPhone 18 Pro series and Apple's first-ever foldable iPhone to drop in late 2026.

Instead of dropping everything at once, Apple will now launch premium models in the fall, then bring out mid-range options like the regular iPhone 18 and a new iPhone Air in early 2027.

The idea is to make things smoother for their teams (and maybe give us more to look forward to throughout the year).