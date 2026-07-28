Apple's MacBook Ultra to bring design overhaul: What to expect
What's the story
Apple is gearing up to launch its next high-end laptop, the MacBook Ultra. The new model is expected to bring major design changes to the MacBook Pro line-up, including an OLED display and a thinner profile. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has hinted that this could be a "true overhaul" for the laptop category. The design changes are not limited to this model alone, as they will also influence future models like the entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro due in 2027.
Design evolution
Thinner and lighter design
The upcoming MacBook Ultra is expected to be thinner and lighter than its predecessors.
The current 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models have a thickness of 0.61-inch (15.5mm), a measurement that has remained constant across four chip generations.
However, the next model will ditch the mini-LED backlight for a hybrid OLED panel, potentially making it even slimmer by removing a physical layer from the lid.
Tech specs
Pill-shaped cutout for Dynamic Island
The notch on the MacBook Pro's display, a defining feature since 2021, is likely to be replaced by a hole-punch camera.
The cutout will be pill-shaped to accommodate an interactive Dynamic Island. This change was first suggested by research firm Omdia and subsequently corroborated by Bloomberg.
Apple's software design also seems to be preparing for this change with the "Search or Ask" interface in Spotlight on macOS 27 adopting a dark, pill-shaped design suitable for such cutouts.
Display details
Thinner bezels around the display
The bezels around the display of the MacBook Ultra could also be thinner.
Omdia has reported that Samsung Display will provide 14.3-inch and 16.3-inch panels, slightly larger than the current ones, which would result in narrower borders within a largely unchanged chassis.
Apple is also said to be installing a reinforced hinge to prevent the display from wobbling when tapped.
Feature retention
Some things will remain unchanged
Despite the design overhaul, several elements are likely to remain unchanged in the MacBook Ultra.
Bloomberg had reported back in February that the new machine would look a lot like the current MacBook Pro.
This means features like the keyboard and trackpad will be retained, and it will continue to be a traditional clamshell model in 14-inch and 16-inch sizes.
Launch details
When to expect the new MacBook Ultra?
The launch of the MacBook Ultra is expected between late 2026 and early 2027. However, the later timeline seems more likely due to a global memory chip shortage.
The laptop will feature HDMI, MagSafe, and an SD card slot, ports that were reinstated in the 2021 redesign after being removed in earlier models.