Apple's MacBook Ultra to bring design overhaul: What to expect

The upcoming MacBook Ultra is expected to be thinner and lighter than its predecessors.

The current 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models have a thickness of 0.61-inch (15.5mm), a measurement that has remained constant across four chip generations.

However, the next model will ditch the mini-LED backlight for a hybrid OLED panel, potentially making it even slimmer by removing a physical layer from the lid.