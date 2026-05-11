macOS 27 to refine 'Liquid Glass' design

Apple is gearing up to release a 'slight redesign' for its next version of macOS, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The update will focus on refining the Liquid Glass design language and addressing some of the rough edges seen in the Tahoe user interface. It will also include tweaks to transparency and shadows across the system, which should address user concerns about poor contrast when using Tahoe apps.

Design intent Aligning with original vision of Liquid Glass Gurman has said that the Tahoe version of the new design was somewhat unfinished. He added that macOS 27 will help deliver Liquid Glass on the Mac in line with the original vision of Apple's design team. The changes are aimed at making Liquid Glass look exactly how it was meant to be from the start, rather than a not-completely-baked implementation by Apple's software engineering team.

User experience Expected design tweaks and efficiency improvements If you weren't a fan of the Liquid Glass concept, you might not be impressed with macOS 27. However, if your main concern was readability on Mac due to sidebar transparency, this update could bring some welcome changes. Along with design tweaks, Apple is also looking at software reliability and efficiency improvements in macOS 27.

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Performance boost Code cleanup focus for Apple's operating systems this year The theme of code cleanup will be a major focus across the new operating system versions this year. Apple is expected to tout improved performance and battery life after users update, much like its marketing strategy for iOS 12. The big new feature in macOS 27 and iOS 27 will be a revamped Siri with chatbot functionality, powered by the smarter Gemini-based models.

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