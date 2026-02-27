Apple to announce new products starting Monday

Apple CEO Tim Cook has confirmed that the tech giant will start announcing new products from Monday morning (March 2). The announcement comes as part of a multi-day release cycle leading up to a press "experience" on Wednesday, March 4. The teaser video shared by Cook shows hands reshaping an incomplete Apple logo into its familiar form, hinting at new hardware.

Release plan Staggered approach likely for product announcements Apple is expected to adopt a staggered approach for its product announcements, rather than revealing everything at once. This strategy will likely involve press releases and product videos over several days. The move would give each product its due attention and keep the momentum going throughout the week. A media event is likely on March 4, with Apple hosting events in New York City, London, and Shanghai.

Upcoming releases iPhone 17e and iPad Air updates expected Among the expected launches is the iPhone 17e, which will succeed last year's iPhone 16e as Apple's most affordable model. Reports suggest Apple could be moving to an annual update cycle for its lower-cost iPhones. The iPad Air is also due for a chip upgrade from the M3 to the newer M4 processor, while updates are also expected in Apple's Mac lineup including a new MacBook Air model and updated MacBook Pro variants (M4 Pro/Max replacements).

Chip innovation A-series chip in Mac product could be introduced Apple could also introduce an iPhone-class A-series chip in a Mac product, marking a major shift in product segmentation. The company has already launched the M5 chip but it is only available on select devices such as the iPad Pro and 14-inch MacBook Pro. New external desktop displays are also said to be in development for later this year.

