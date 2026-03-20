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Apple's iPhone Fold to boost global foldable smartphone market
Apple is expected to launch iPhone Fold in September

Apple's iPhone Fold to boost global foldable smartphone market

By Mudit Dube
Mar 20, 2026
10:12 am
What's the story

A recent report from Counterpoint Research has predicted a major surge in the global foldable smartphone market. The study projects that shipments of these innovative devices will grow by a whopping 20% year-on-year in 2026. This growth is mainly attributed to Apple's anticipated entry into the segment with its first-ever foldable iPhone, possibly called the iPhone Fold.

Market impact

Apple to dominate North American market

The report highlights that Apple's entry into the foldable smartphone market will greatly intensify competition. It is estimated that Apple will take a whopping 46% share of the North American market by 2026. Other major Android manufacturers are also expected to make significant updates to their foldable portfolios this year, further adding to the competition in this space.

Market leaders

Samsung to lead foldable smartphone market

According to the report, Samsung will continue to lead the foldable smartphone market with a 31% share of shipments in 2026. Apple is expected to follow with an estimated 28% share, while Huawei, Motorola, and Honor are projected to have shares of 23%, 8%, and 3%, respectively. The competition is heating up as major players prepare for their next moves in the evolving landscape of foldable smartphones.

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Growth catalyst

Apple's entry will reshape competitive landscape globally

The report also suggests that Apple's first foldable model could spur growth in the segment. It could elevate the book-style foldable smartphone category from an experimental niche to a productivity-focused flagship device, possibly with more affordable pricing. "Apple's introduction of its foldable iPhone is expected to reshape the competitive landscape globally," the report said, adding that its impact will be most immediate in North America starting H2 2026.

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Future releases

Upcoming foldable smartphones in 2026

As for the future of foldables, Samsung is expected to unveil its next-generation Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Z Flip 8 models in Q3 2026. The successor of the previous Flip FE with a wider aspect ratio could also be launched around this time. Motorola's first book-style foldable, Razr Fold, may be officially unveiled in Q2 2026 while Google is likely to refresh its next-gen Pixel Fold by late-2026.

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