Apple's iPhone Fold to boost global foldable smartphone market

A recent report from Counterpoint Research has predicted a major surge in the global foldable smartphone market. The study projects that shipments of these innovative devices will grow by a whopping 20% year-on-year in 2026. This growth is mainly attributed to Apple 's anticipated entry into the segment with its first-ever foldable iPhone, possibly called the iPhone Fold.

Market impact Apple to dominate North American market The report highlights that Apple's entry into the foldable smartphone market will greatly intensify competition. It is estimated that Apple will take a whopping 46% share of the North American market by 2026. Other major Android manufacturers are also expected to make significant updates to their foldable portfolios this year, further adding to the competition in this space.

Market leaders Samsung to lead foldable smartphone market According to the report, Samsung will continue to lead the foldable smartphone market with a 31% share of shipments in 2026. Apple is expected to follow with an estimated 28% share, while Huawei, Motorola, and Honor are projected to have shares of 23%, 8%, and 3%, respectively. The competition is heating up as major players prepare for their next moves in the evolving landscape of foldable smartphones.

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Growth catalyst Apple's entry will reshape competitive landscape globally The report also suggests that Apple's first foldable model could spur growth in the segment. It could elevate the book-style foldable smartphone category from an experimental niche to a productivity-focused flagship device, possibly with more affordable pricing. "Apple's introduction of its foldable iPhone is expected to reshape the competitive landscape globally," the report said, adding that its impact will be most immediate in North America starting H2 2026.

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