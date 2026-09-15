Why Apple is facing probe over warranty terms in India
What's the story
India's consumer regulator has launched an investigation into Apple's software warranty terms. The probe comes after the iOS 18 update was said to have affected iPhone functionality, leading users to shell out "exorbitant" amounts for repairs. Apple has denied these allegations, arguing that not providing a warranty on software is in line with global industry standards.
Legal implications
If found guilty, Apple may have to change business practices
In an August letter, Apple defended its position by saying that iOS 18 didn't have any systemic issues.
However, if the company is found guilty, it could face fines and may be forced to issue refunds or change its business practices.
The investigation was launched after a series of complaints about the iOS 18 update causing screen display and microphone malfunctions among other issues.
Warranty debate
Apple's no-warranty clause not unusual: Company
Apple's software license agreements state they are "without warranty of any kind," with users bearing the full cost of repairs if the software proves defective.
The company argues this no-warranty clause is not unusual as consumers are informed about it before installation, following lines similar to those of many electronics giants like Sony and Samsung.
Case details
Consumers had to pay exorbitant amounts for repairs
The investigation also covers complaints of green, pink, or white lines appearing on users' screens after iOS 18 upgrades.
The regulator claims consumers had to pay "exorbitant amounts" for repairs and display screen replacements, despite the issues stemming from the company's software upgrade.
The cost to service damage to an iPhone 15 screen is estimated at ₹27,900, which is more than a third of the retail price.