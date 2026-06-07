WWDC 2026: Major Siri upgrade, AI enhancements expected
What's the story
Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is just around the corner. The event will begin on June 8 at the Steve Jobs Theater in Apple Park, California. It will be a five-day affair with a special keynote event on the first day. All Apple developers are invited to attend for free and interact with Apple experts while exploring new tools, frameworks, and features.
Assistant upgrade
A smarter Siri could be the highlight of WWDC 2026
The biggest highlight of WWDC 2026 is expected to be a major AI upgrade for Siri. The virtual assistant will become more conversational, able to understand context, handle multi-step tasks, and interact across apps and services more naturally. The revamped Siri will use Google's Gemini technology to improve its capabilities. There are also rumors of a standalone Siri app aimed at competing with advanced AI chatbots like ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini.
AI expansion
Apple intelligence to go beyond Siri
Apple is also said to be expanding its Apple Intelligence beyond Siri. The company is reportedly planning a major upgrade for Visual Intelligence, which could let users identify nutrition labels, contact information, and objects through the Camera app. The Photos app may get AI-powered tools like Extend, Reframe, and Enhance. There are also plans for an AI agent integration with the App Store that would let users delegate tasks like booking reservations or controlling smart home devices.
App upgrades
Enhancements in Camera and Photos app
The Camera app is also set to get a new "Visual Intelligence" section, which would use Google Image Search to identify objects in photos. The Photos app is expected to get new features like intelligent scene recommendations, automatic object removal, and an innovative AI photo editing feature that lets users request edits using natural language. These updates are part of Apple's vision for enhancing user experience with its products.
App enhancements
Revamp of Image Playground app
Apple is also planning to revamp the Image Playground app with higher-quality image generation, more artistic styles, better character consistency, and richer editing controls. The Wallet app is also expected to get a new bill-splitting feature for easy expense sharing among friends or family. It will let users photograph a receipt and create payment requests for different people easily.
Device upgrades
Updates across Apple's ecosystem
Apple is also expected to enhance its AI-powered Siri experience across its devices. The company is likely to introduce more AI features and stability updates for macOS, iPadOS, watchOS, and tvOS. These updates are all part of Apple's ongoing commitment to improving user experience through innovative technology and software enhancements.