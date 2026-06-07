WWDC 2026: Major Siri upgrade, AI enhancements expected

AI expansion

Apple intelligence to go beyond Siri

Apple is also said to be expanding its Apple Intelligence beyond Siri. The company is reportedly planning a major upgrade for Visual Intelligence, which could let users identify nutrition labels, contact information, and objects through the Camera app. The Photos app may get AI-powered tools like Extend, Reframe, and Enhance. There are also plans for an AI agent integration with the App Store that would let users delegate tasks like booking reservations or controlling smart home devices.