Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi push back against India's new smartphone security rules
India wants stricter smartphone security and has proposed new rules that would require phone makers like Apple, Samsung, and Xiaomi to scan for malware, notify the government before software updates, and store system logs for a year.
These changes are part of a big push to boost user data protection in a country where almost 750 million people use smartphones.
Why should you care?
The draft rules also ask companies to share their source code with Indian authorities and do security checks in local labs—something tech giants aren't happy about.
Groups like MAIT say this could risk company secrets, drain your battery with constant scans, and slow down urgent updates.
Plus, it could give the government more control over what's on your phone—including letting you uninstall pre-installed apps or block camera/mic access in the background.
If these rules go through, they could change how your favorite devices work—and how much privacy you really have.