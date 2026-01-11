Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi push back against India's new smartphone security rules

Why should you care?

The draft rules also ask companies to share their source code with Indian authorities and do security checks in local labs—something tech giants aren't happy about.

Groups like MAIT say this could risk company secrets, drain your battery with constant scans, and slow down urgent updates.

Plus, it could give the government more control over what's on your phone—including letting you uninstall pre-installed apps or block camera/mic access in the background.

If these rules go through, they could change how your favorite devices work—and how much privacy you really have.