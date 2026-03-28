Apple says Lockdown Mode users remain untouched by spyware attacks
What's the story
Apple's Lockdown Mode, a security feature introduced nearly four years ago, has yet to be compromised by mercenary spyware attacks, the company has said. "We are not aware of any successful mercenary spyware attacks against a Lockdown Mode-enabled Apple device," Sarah O'Rourke, an Apple spokesperson, told TechCrunch. The statement comes as a strong affirmation of the efficacy of this additional layer of protection in thwarting potential threats from government spyware.
Feature introduction
Lockdown Mode introduced in 2022
Apple introduced Lockdown Mode in 2022 as an opt-in security feature. The mode disables certain functionalities on iPhones and other Apple devices that are often exploited by spyware. The tech giant specifically designed this feature to protect at-risk customers from the threats posed by government spyware developed by companies like Intellexa, NSO Group, and Paragon Solutions.
User notifications
Apple increased transparency on spyware threats
In recent years, Apple has been more transparent about the threat of spyware. The company has sent multiple rounds of notifications to users across over 150 countries, warning them about potential spyware hacks. While Apple hasn't disclosed how many users it has warned, it's safe to assume that the number is in the dozens or even higher.
Security validation
Amnesty International sees no lockdown-mode bypass
Donncha O Cearbhaill, head of the security lab at Amnesty International, has also confirmed that there is no evidence of an iPhone being successfully hacked by mercenary spyware with Lockdown Mode enabled. Digital rights organizations like Amnesty International and Citizen Lab have reported several successful attacks on iPhone users but none have mentioned a bypass of this security feature.
Attack prevention
Researchers find Lockdown Mode blocks spyware
In at least two cases, Citizen Lab researchers have confirmed that Lockdown Mode actively blocked spyware attacks. The feature has even forced some spyware to back off from trying to infect a victim when it detects Lockdown Mode, security researchers at Google found. Apple cybersecurity expert and critic Patrick Wardle also praised Lockdown Mode for making it harder for spyware makers to target Apple users.