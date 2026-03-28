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Apple says Lockdown Mode users remain untouched by spyware attacks
Lockdown Mode was introduced in 2022

Apple says Lockdown Mode users remain untouched by spyware attacks

By Akash Pandey
Mar 28, 2026
06:26 pm
What's the story

Apple's Lockdown Mode, a security feature introduced nearly four years ago, has yet to be compromised by mercenary spyware attacks, the company has said. "We are not aware of any successful mercenary spyware attacks against a Lockdown Mode-enabled Apple device," Sarah O'Rourke, an Apple spokesperson, told TechCrunch. The statement comes as a strong affirmation of the efficacy of this additional layer of protection in thwarting potential threats from government spyware.

Feature introduction

Lockdown Mode introduced in 2022

Apple introduced Lockdown Mode in 2022 as an opt-in security feature. The mode disables certain functionalities on iPhones and other Apple devices that are often exploited by spyware. The tech giant specifically designed this feature to protect at-risk customers from the threats posed by government spyware developed by companies like Intellexa, NSO Group, and Paragon Solutions.

User notifications

Apple increased transparency on spyware threats

In recent years, Apple has been more transparent about the threat of spyware. The company has sent multiple rounds of notifications to users across over 150 countries, warning them about potential spyware hacks. While Apple hasn't disclosed how many users it has warned, it's safe to assume that the number is in the dozens or even higher.

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Security validation

Amnesty International sees no lockdown-mode bypass

Donncha O Cearbhaill, head of the security lab at Amnesty International, has also confirmed that there is no evidence of an iPhone being successfully hacked by mercenary spyware with Lockdown Mode enabled. Digital rights organizations like Amnesty International and Citizen Lab have reported several successful attacks on iPhone users but none have mentioned a bypass of this security feature.

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Attack prevention

Researchers find Lockdown Mode blocks spyware

In at least two cases, Citizen Lab researchers have confirmed that Lockdown Mode actively blocked spyware attacks. The feature has even forced some spyware to back off from trying to infect a victim when it detects Lockdown Mode, security researchers at Google found. Apple cybersecurity expert and critic Patrick Wardle also praised Lockdown Mode for making it harder for spyware makers to target Apple users.

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