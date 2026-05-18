Apple schedules WWDC June 8 to 12 with AI focus
Technology
Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is back June 8-12, with the big keynote kicking things off on June 8 at 10am PT (10:30pm IST).
Expect fresh updates for iOS, macOS, iPadOS, watchOS, and visionOS, all with a spotlight on new AI features under this year's theme, "Coming bright up."
Swift Student Challenge honors 350 winners
Developers can dive into over 100 technical sessions and hands-on labs throughout the week.
The Apple Design Awards will celebrate standout apps and games. Plus, the Swift Student Challenge will honor 350 winners, 50 of whom get an invite to Cupertino for a special three-day experience.
You can catch the keynote live on Apple's website, YouTube, or the Apple TV app.