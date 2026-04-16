Apple sends Siri engineers to AI coding bootcamp: Here's why
What's the story
Apple is sending nearly 200 of its Siri engineers to an AI coding bootcamp, according to a report by The Information. The decision comes ahead of the anticipated launch of a revamped version of Siri, powered by Google Gemini, later this year. The bootcamp is aimed at improving the team's proficiency with AI tools amid the rising popularity of platforms like Claude Code and OpenAI's Codex.
Performance concerns
Apple accused of not fully leveraging AI coding tools
Despite the massive push from tech giants like Google, Microsoft, and Meta to adopt AI coding tools, Apple's Siri team has been accused of not fully leveraging these resources. The report highlights that some teams at Apple have even dedicated large portions of their budgets to Claude Code. However, the Siri team is yet to show similar enthusiasm for these advanced coding tools.
Strategic shift
Major organizational reshuffle in Apple's AI team
Apple's AI strategy has changed significantly after the Siri team's failure to deliver the promised Apple Intelligence version of Siri for iOS 18. The setback prompted a major organizational reshuffle, with former AI chief John Giannandrea set to retire this week. Now, Craig Federighi, Apple's software engineering chief, oversees AI development while Mike Rockwell leads the Siri team.
Upcoming launch
Revamped Siri expected to be unveiled at WWDC
The new version of Siri is expected to be unveiled at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June. The revamped virtual assistant will likely come with more features, including the ability to solve complex queries independently, instead of relying on ChatGPT as it does now.