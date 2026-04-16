Apple sends Siri engineers to AI coding bootcamp: Here's why

Apple is sending nearly 200 of its Siri engineers to an AI coding bootcamp, according to a report by The Information. The decision comes ahead of the anticipated launch of a revamped version of Siri, powered by Google Gemini, later this year. The bootcamp is aimed at improving the team's proficiency with AI tools amid the rising popularity of platforms like Claude Code and OpenAI's Codex.

Performance concerns Apple accused of not fully leveraging AI coding tools Despite the massive push from tech giants like Google, Microsoft, and Meta to adopt AI coding tools, Apple's Siri team has been accused of not fully leveraging these resources. The report highlights that some teams at Apple have even dedicated large portions of their budgets to Claude Code. However, the Siri team is yet to show similar enthusiasm for these advanced coding tools.

Strategic shift Major organizational reshuffle in Apple's AI team Apple's AI strategy has changed significantly after the Siri team's failure to deliver the promised Apple Intelligence version of Siri for iOS 18. The setback prompted a major organizational reshuffle, with former AI chief John Giannandrea set to retire this week. Now, Craig Federighi, Apple's software engineering chief, oversees AI development while Mike Rockwell leads the Siri team.

Advertisement