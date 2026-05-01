Apple sets WWDC 2026 for June 8 through June 12
Technology
Apple just locked in the dates for WWDC 2026: mark your calendars for June 8-12.
The big keynote kicks things off on June 8 at 10am PT (1pm ET), where we'll get a first look at what's next for Apple's platforms and tools.
Apple keynote live, developer sessions online
You can catch the keynote live on Apple's YouTube channel, website, or Apple TV app.
Developers will get access to new sessions and labs online.
Plus, the event will spotlight creativity with the Apple Design Awards and Swift Student Challenge, perfect if you're into app design or just want to see what cool ideas are coming up next.