Apple slashes production of Vision Pro headset amid poor sales

Apple has reportedly cut down the production of its Vision Pro headset due to disappointing sales. The tech giant also reduced marketing for the device by over 95% last year, Sensor Tower's data showed. Despite selling millions of iPhones , iPads, and laptops every quarter, analysts have noted that sales of the $3,499 Vision Pro have been sluggish.

Sales slump Vision Pro's sales figures and production halt Apple has not officially disclosed the sales figures for the Vision Pro headset. However, market research group International Data Corporation (IDC) estimates that only 45,000 units were sold in the last quarter of last year. IDC also reported that Luxshare, Apple's Chinese producer for the device, halted its production at the beginning of 2025.

Market reach Vision Pro's limited market presence and future plans Apple has also been slow to expand direct sales of the Vision Pro headset, currently available in only 13 select countries. Despite the apparent failure of this device—similar to Google's failed Glass in 2013—tech firms continue to push smart glasses. Reports suggest that Apple is working on a cheaper version of the Vision Pro for later this year, but its focus has shifted toward AI-enabled devices.

Product debut Vision Pro's launch and user experience When Apple launched the Vision Pro in 2023, CEO Tim Cook said it would revolutionize spatial computing by blending digital content into our surroundings. However, consumers were put off by the high price tag and reviewers criticized the device for being heavy and uncomfortable. There were also concerns when users were spotted wearing these headsets while driving.