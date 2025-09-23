Updated to iOS 26? You can't revert to older OS

Apple has stopped signing the iOS 18.6.2 update, effectively blocking users who have upgraded to iOS 26 from downgrading back to the older version. The move comes just a week after the launch of iOS 26. When Apple "signs" an iOS version, it means that the software has passed its server-side verification process, which is essential for installing updates on an iPhone .

Security measures iPad and Apple TV users also affected The decision to stop signing older versions effectively removes the choice to downgrade for those who have already updated. This move is aimed at enhancing security and consistency across Apple devices. The restriction isn't limited to iPhones alone; Apple has also ended signing iPadOS 18.6.2 and tvOS 18.6, preventing iPad and Apple TV users from downgrading after upgrading their software versions.

Highlights iOS 26 brings 'Liquid Glass' design language The iOS 26 update brings a redesigned interface and increased use of ﻿artificial intelligence (AI) across compatible iPhone models. The most notable change is 'Liquid Glass,' a new design language that gives apps, icons, and controls a translucent look with optical properties meant to mimic glass. Apple says this is intended to create a sense of fluidity and consistency across its devices.