Perplexity's new AI email assistant is only for Max subscribers
Perplexity just rolled out its new AI-powered Email Assistant, but it's only for Max subscribers right now.
For $200 a month, the tool can handle your Gmail and Outlook—think drafting replies, organizing emails, and even setting up meetings automatically.
This comes just a couple of months after Perplexity dropped its Comet web browser in July.
How to get started with the email assistant
Getting started is pretty simple: connect your email through Perplexity's microsite and activate the assistant by emailing assistant@perplexity.com.
The AI learns your communication style to summarize messages, prioritize what matters, and schedule events—just CC it on emails to let it coordinate meetings for you.
Perplexity says the service is SOC 2 and GDPR compliant; they are SOC 2 and GDPR compliant and don't use your personal data to train their models.