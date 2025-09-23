Perplexity's new AI email assistant is only for Max subscribers

How to get started with the email assistant

Getting started is pretty simple: connect your email through Perplexity's microsite and activate the assistant by emailing assistant@perplexity.com.

The AI learns your communication style to summarize messages, prioritize what matters, and schedule events—just CC it on emails to let it coordinate meetings for you.

Perplexity says the service is SOC 2 and GDPR compliant; they are SOC 2 and GDPR compliant and don't use your personal data to train their models.