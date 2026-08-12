Apple sued for allegedly misleading users about iCloud+ Private Relay

According to the complaint, flaws in Apple's WebKit let websites see users' real IP addresses even with Private Relay turned on.

The lawsuit also points to recent iOS updates that may have exposed users' IP addresses, despite Apple charging up to $59.99 a month for iCloud+.

The law firm leading the case just won a big settlement against Apple over Siri's AI features earlier this year, so they're not new to taking on tech giants.

For now, Apple did not immediately respond to The Post's request for comment.