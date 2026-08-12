Apple sued for allegedly misleading users about iCloud+ Private Relay
Apple is in hot water after a new lawsuit claims it misled users about how private iCloud+ really is.
Filed last week, the suit says Apple's Private Relay feature, promised to "Hide your IP address and browsing activity in Safari and protect your unencrypted internet traffic," didn't actually keep user information as safe as advertised.
Complaint says Apple WebKit exposed IPs
According to the complaint, flaws in Apple's WebKit let websites see users' real IP addresses even with Private Relay turned on.
The lawsuit also points to recent iOS updates that may have exposed users' IP addresses, despite Apple charging up to $59.99 a month for iCloud+.
The law firm leading the case just won a big settlement against Apple over Siri's AI features earlier this year, so they're not new to taking on tech giants.
For now, Apple did not immediately respond to The Post's request for comment.