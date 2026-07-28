Apple sued after fake Bitcoin wallet costs users $1.8M

The plaintiffs, James Ramirez, Christopher Ellis, and Jalen Delgado, trusted the Sparrow Wallet app they downloaded from the App Store on iOS.

The real Sparrow Wallet is only available on Windows, macOS, and Linux.

The complaint states that "this fraud succeeded precisely because Apple exploited the consumer trust it had deliberately cultivated through more than a decade of marketing the App Store as a uniquely safe and trusted environment."