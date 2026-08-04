Apple sues OpenAI and former employees over alleged hardware leaks
Apple has just sued OpenAI and two former employees, Chang Liu and Tang Yew Tan, accusing them of leaking Apple's confidential information to help OpenAI with its hardware projects.
The lawsuit was filed in July 2026 (the source says 'last month' relative to the article published in August 2026), highlighting the growing rivalry between the two tech giants as they both chase big AI breakthroughs.
Apple seeks documents, OpenAI disputes injunction
Apple is not just asking for an injunction; it also wants quick access to documents and interviews from Liu, Tan, OpenAI employee Yu-Ting Peng, and corporate representatives of OpenAI and io Products.
OpenAI fired back the same day, saying, "Apple's request for a preliminary injunction is both based on false information and completely unnecessary because we do not have, nor want, any of their trade secrets," in a blogpost late on Monday.
The legal drama adds a new twist as both companies race ahead in AI tech.