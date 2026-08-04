Apple sues OpenAI and former employees over alleged hardware leaks

Apple is not just asking for an injunction; it also wants quick access to documents and interviews from Liu, Tan, OpenAI employee Yu-Ting Peng, and corporate representatives of OpenAI and io Products.

OpenAI fired back the same day, saying, "Apple's request for a preliminary injunction is both based on false information and completely unnecessary because we do not have, nor want, any of their trade secrets," in a blogpost late on Monday.

The legal drama adds a new twist as both companies race ahead in AI tech.