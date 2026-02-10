Apple invites students to build apps: Here's how to apply

Apple has announced the opening of applications for its annual Swift Student Challenge 2026. The initiative is aimed at encouraging students worldwide to showcase their coding skills and solve real-world problems through app development. The application window is now open and will close on February 28. Selected winners will be recognized by Apple, and a smaller group of "Distinguished Winners" will be invited to visit its headquarters in Cupertino, California, for a three-day experience.

Participation requirements Eligibility criteria for participants Apple has set specific eligibility criteria for participants. They should not be employed full-time as professional developers and must meet their country's minimum age requirement. In India and the US, students should be at least 13 years old. However, in China, Israel, South Korea and several European countries, the minimum age is 14 while other regions follow their local laws.

Development rules How to apply? Participants are required to create an app playground that addresses a problem in their community or a global social issue. The experience should be short enough to be explored within three minutes. Submissions must be built using Swift Playgrounds 4.6 or Xcode 26 or later versions, and should work offline since all entries will be reviewed offline by Apple.

