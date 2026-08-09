Apple testing iPhones, MacBooks running on China's CXMT memory chips
What's the story
Apple is testing memory chips from China's CXMT for its iPhones and MacBooks. The move comes amid a global component shortage triggered by the artificial intelligence (AI) boom, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal. The tech giant has also held preliminary talks with CXMT about supplying these components for devices sold in China.
Profile
CXMT is China's biggest chipmaker by market value
CXMT is the largest chipmaker in China by its market value.
It has been working to increase its production capacity amid a global component shortage triggered by the AI boom.
The company is also reportedly considering building a second memory chip plant in Beijing to further boost its production capabilities.
Other users
HP, Acer also using CXMT memory chips
The Wall Street Journal report also mentioned that laptop makers HP and Acer have started using CXMT memory chips in devices sold outside the United States.
This is to ease supply shortages caused by the ongoing global component crisis.
However, neither Apple nor CXMT have commented on these developments so far.