Apple's first smart glasses may put privacy front and center
What's the story
Apple is gearing up to unveil its first-ever smart glasses at the WWDC 2027, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has reported. The tech giant is said to be working on a range of new hardware and software-related privacy features for these glasses. Although specific details are yet to be revealed, it's expected that Apple's marketing strategy will highlight the privacy aspects of its product over competitors like Meta Ray-Bans.
Privacy measures
Exploring different designs
In light of growing concerns over secret recordings by camera-equipped glasses, Apple has been exploring different designs for its smart glasses.
These include models with cameras that only assist AI features but don't offer photo and video recording capabilities.
The company has even created prototypes without any camera system at all.
However, the most likely scenario is that Apple's final product will come with cameras but also include robust privacy protections.
Tech specs
Smart glasses to come with speakers and microphones
Along with the privacy features, Apple's smart glasses are also expected to come with speakers and microphones.
These will allow users to listen to music, take phone calls, and receive notifications from Siri.
Apple is said to be planning to start shipping its highly-anticipated smart glasses by the end of 2027.
The move would mark a major step for the tech giant as it continues to expand its product portfolio.