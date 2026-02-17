Apple to host press preview on March 4
Apple is hosting a "special Apple Experience" on March 4, 2026, in New York, London, and Shanghai.
Instead of the usual livestream, this one's a smaller press preview—complete with a colorful, three-dimensional Apple logo.
Expect fresh reveals across iPhone, MacBook, and iPad lines.
iPhone 17e and budget MacBook under $1,000
The spotlight is on the iPhone 17e with its 6.1-inch OLED screen (60Hz), A19 chip, upgraded modem for better connectivity, and MagSafe charging—all aimed at entry-level buyers.
There's also a new budget MacBook under $1,000 featuring an A18 Pro chip and compact aluminum build—perfect for students or anyone wanting Apple style without the high price tag.
Making Apple tech more accessible
If you've been waiting for more affordable Apple gear that doesn't skimp on performance upgrades or design flair, these launches might be worth your attention.
The pricing strategy seems focused on making Apple tech more accessible without losing out on essentials.