Apple to host press preview on March 4

iPhone 17e and budget MacBook under $1,000

The spotlight is on the iPhone 17e with its 6.1-inch OLED screen (60Hz), A19 chip, upgraded modem for better connectivity, and MagSafe charging—all aimed at entry-level buyers.

There's also a new budget MacBook under $1,000 featuring an A18 Pro chip and compact aluminum build—perfect for students or anyone wanting Apple style without the high price tag.