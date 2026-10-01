Apple to launch Ultra series with $2,000 foldable iPhone
Apple is gearing up to drop an "Ultra" series in 2026; and the big highlight is a foldable iPhone.
Priced around $2,000, this phone flips from a 5.5-inch outer screen to a roomy 7.8-inch display, basically turning your phone into a mini tablet.
It's Apple's first step into foldables, and it sounds like they want to make multitasking (and streaming) even smoother.
Ultra lineup adds camera AirPods, Macs
The Ultra lineup isn't just about phones; there's also a budget-friendly MacBook Neo and new AirPods with built-in cameras for smarter Siri features (think voice commands that actually get you).
Plus, Apple's working on a MacBook Pro with an OLED touchscreen and refreshing its Mac Studio desktop with an M5 Max or an M4 or M5 Ultra chip.
Looks like Apple fans have some serious upgrades to look forward to!