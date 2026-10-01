Apple to launch Ultra series with $2,000 foldable iPhone

Apple is gearing up to drop an "Ultra" series in 2026; and the big highlight is a foldable iPhone.

Priced around $2,000, this phone flips from a 5.5-inch outer screen to a roomy 7.8-inch display, basically turning your phone into a mini tablet.

It's Apple's first step into foldables, and it sounds like they want to make multitasking (and streaming) even smoother.