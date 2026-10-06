Apple to raise iPhone, Mac and other prices, Cook confirms
Technology
Apple is getting ready to bump up prices on iPhones, Macs, and other products thanks to rising costs and chip shortages.
CEO Tim Cook confirmed the move in a recent interview, saying that despite trying to keep prices steady, Apple now has no choice but to pass some of these costs on.
Mac mini price rises to $799
The price hikes are expected to show up with Apple's new lineup this September, though Cook didn't share exactly which devices will be affected.
The Mac mini has already jumped from $599 to $799 after a storage upgrade.
Blame it mostly on the surge in demand for memory chips from AI companies; experts say this could mean high-end models like the iPhone 18 Pro might get $200 pricier, possibly hitting $1,399.