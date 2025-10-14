Next Article
Apple to refresh iPad, Vision, MacBook Pro tomorrow
Technology
Apple is rolling out three fresh "Pro" devices on October 15, 2025: the iPad Pro, Vision Pro, and a 14-inch MacBook Pro.
All three will pack the new M5 chip, but Apple's skipping the usual launch event this time.
Notable upgrades in the iPad Pro and Vision Pro
The iPad Pro gets a performance boost with at least 12GB RAM and dual front cameras for better video calls in any orientation.
The Vision Pro features a comfy Dual Knit Band and comes in Space Black, plus it runs an R2 chip for smoother input.
The updated MacBook Pro sticks to its classic look but promises faster speeds thanks to the M5 chip.