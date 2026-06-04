Apple to revamp Siri at WWDC with NVIDIA and Google

Siri adds chatbot app, multimodal input

Expect features like personalized context awareness (so Siri gets you better), multimodal input support, and multitasking across apps.

There'll be a standalone Siri chatbot app with voice mode, file uploads, and conversation history.

Plus, the new Siri will show up in Dynamic Island with fresh animations and a handy "Search or Ask" bar, making it easier to interact across your devices.

Apple's move highlights how tech giants are working together to push AI forward.