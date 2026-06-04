Apple to revamp Siri at WWDC with NVIDIA and Google
Big changes are coming to Siri at WWDC 2026: Apple's virtual assistant is getting a serious upgrade.
This time, Apple is teaming up with NVIDIA and Google, using NVIDIA's Blackwell GPUs and Google's Gemini AI models on Google Cloud.
It's a shift from Apple's usual approach of controlling all the critical ingredients of its products, aiming to make Siri smarter and more secure.
Siri adds chatbot app, multimodal input
Expect features like personalized context awareness (so Siri gets you better), multimodal input support, and multitasking across apps.
There'll be a standalone Siri chatbot app with voice mode, file uploads, and conversation history.
Plus, the new Siri will show up in Dynamic Island with fresh animations and a handy "Search or Ask" bar, making it easier to interact across your devices.
Apple's move highlights how tech giants are working together to push AI forward.