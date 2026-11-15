Apple to reveal 1st smart glasses at WWDC June 2027
Apple is set to reveal its first-ever smart glasses at WWDC in June 2027, with shipments expected to begin before the end of the year.
While these glasses won't have AR features yet, they mark a major move for Apple's wearables and could change how we use tech on the go.
N50 runs lightweight visionOS
Code-named N50, the glasses will run a lightweight version of visionOS and use a new processor based on its older smartwatch chips.
You'll be able to charge them while wearing them thanks to a MagSafe-like system, and they'll work over Wi-Fi even without an iPhone nearby.
Expect strong audio for calls, music, and FaceTime, plus an upgraded Siri for smoother app control, all wrapped up in a design that puts style and privacy front and center.