Apple to roll out iOS 27.3 AI tools in China
Technology
After a long wait, Apple could begin rolling out its AI tools in mainland China with the iOS 27.3 update, expected by December 2026.
Chinese users could get handy features like Writing Tools, notification summaries, Genmoji, and Clean Up, but the latest AI-powered Siri won't be part of this launch.
Apple limits AI features in China
Apple's taking it slow to make sure these new features fit China's strict tech regulations.
By starting with just a few tools like Writing Tools and Clean Up for photos, Apple hopes to give Chinese users a taste of its AI while staying on the right side of local laws.
The advanced Siri might show up later, but for now, it's all about opening up access, one step at a time.