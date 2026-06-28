New MacBooks could be even more expensive

Apple to unveil 2 premium MacBooks soon

By Akash Pandey 04:03 pm Jun 28, 202604:03 pm

What's the story

Apple is rumored to be gearing up for the launch of two new premium MacBooks later this year. The tech giant has not officially confirmed any new laptops, but Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports that the company is working on a brand-new high-end MacBook and an updated version of the MacBook Pro. If true, these machines could hit the shelves in the coming months.