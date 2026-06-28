Apple to unveil 2 premium MacBooks soon
What's the story
Apple is rumored to be gearing up for the launch of two new premium MacBooks later this year. The tech giant has not officially confirmed any new laptops, but Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports that the company is working on a brand-new high-end MacBook and an updated version of the MacBook Pro. If true, these machines could hit the shelves in the coming months.
Price hike
New MacBooks could be even more expensive
Apple recently hiked MacBook prices in India by as much as ₹1 lakh, citing rising memory costs. This means the next generation of premium MacBooks could be even more expensive. Gurman says Apple is expected to unveil a new MacBook Ultra and an updated MacBook Pro powered by the M6 chip this fall.
New addition
What we know about the new MacBook Ultra
Instead of redesigning the MacBook Pro, Apple is said to be prepping a whole new MacBook Ultra lineup. This would sit above the current MacBook Pro range. The new laptop is expected to come with a touchscreen display, OLED panel, fresh design, and Apple's M5 Pro and M5 Max chips.
Chip testing
Apple may skip M6 Pro, M6 Max chips
Along with the new MacBook Ultra, Apple has also tested its M6 chip in what is believed to be the next entry-level MacBook Pro. Bloomberg reports that this model, internally known as J804, has been planned for this year. The company may even skip the M6 Pro and M6 Max chips altogether and fast-track development of M7 Pro and M7 Max processors for future high-end models.
Premium lineup
What to expect from the upcoming premium MacBook lineup?
If the reports are true, Apple's premium laptop lineup later this year could include two major launches: a completely new MacBook Ultra with a redesigned body, touchscreen OLED display, and M5 Pro or M5 Max chips; and an updated MacBook Pro featuring the standard M6 processor while retaining its current design. Given Apple's recent price hikes due to rising memory costs, these upcoming models are likely to come with a hefty price tag.