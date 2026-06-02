Apple to unveil iPhone bill splitting in Wallet at WWDC

Apple challenges Venmo and Splitwise

This new tool takes aim at popular apps like Splitwise and Venmo, making it easier to split costs with friends (tax and tip included).

It's part of Apple's bigger push into financial services alongside Apple Pay and Apple Card.

The news shook up markets a bit: Apple shares dipped 1.4%, while rivals like PayPal and Block saw small gains.

Plus, the Wallet app is getting more upgrades in iOS 27, including digital passes for events and gyms, and iOS 27 will include AI tools and a refreshed Siri.