Apple's 1st smart glasses to arrive in late 2027
What's the story
Apple is gearing up to launch its first-ever smart glasses at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June 2027, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has reported. The tech giant plans to start shipping these innovative devices before the year ends. Current prototypes of the glasses, code-named "N50," are said to be a bit thinner than Meta's second-generation Ray-Bans.
Design details
Apple is testing various styles and colors for the glasses
Some test units have oval camera openings integrated into the frame without protruding housings. A front light indicates when they're in use or charging.
Apple is also testing other privacy features for these devices.
The company is said to be working on multiple styles and colors, focusing on materials, sensors, and audio quality.
Audio capabilities
The sound quality has been described as 'industry-leading'
The sound quality of Apple's smart glasses has been described as "industry-leading" by employees. The device supports music playback, calls, and FaceTime audio.
A flat, three-pin magnetic connector is used for charging the prototype while wearing it. It attaches near the end of the left temple arm and is about as big as a Tic Tac.
However, it remains unclear if this charging system will be used in the final product.
Siri integration
Smart glasses will use Siri for interactions
The first model of Apple's smart glasses won't show augmented reality (AR) imagery. Instead, wearers will interact through Siri, which will use the cameras to answer questions about their surroundings.
Planned uses include identifying buildings, suggesting meals based on fridge ingredients, providing directions and translating signs/conversations.
Apple also plans support for calls/messages/iPhone notifications/calendars/reminders/music/smart home controls with these devices.
Developer requirements
Integrate Siri controls into certain features of iPhone apps
To support the smart glasses, developers will have to integrate Siri controls into certain features of their iPhone apps.
Apple envisions tasks like booking restaurant tables, requesting rides, ordering coffee, shopping, purchasing movie tickets working on these devices.
However, developers won't have to create separate apps for the glasses, as their software will run on a paired iPhone that compensates for the limited processing power and memory of the glasses.
Functionality constraints
The smart glasses won't work as a fully independent device
While certain functions outside third-party apps will be available over Wi-Fi without a nearby iPhone, the smart glasses won't work as a fully independent device.
Internal prototypes are said to run a simplified version of visionOS 28 and sport a processor derived from older Apple Watch chips.
Other custom components handle wireless connectivity and process images as the cameras capture them.
Software updates
Apple releasing necessary Siri controls in first iOS 27.3 beta
Apple has started releasing the necessary Siri controls in the first iOS 27.3 beta, enabling more precise control of app actions.
The capability was first demonstrated in 2024 but has now been rebuilt using newer AI models.
Apple plans to release support for its own apps in December, followed by third-party support in 2027.