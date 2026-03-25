Apple to showcase dedicated Siri app at WWDC 2026

Apple is gearing up to unveil a revamped version of its voice assistant, Siri , at the upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on June 8. The new and improved Siri shall be more capable of controlling other apps and features of iOS and macOS. It will also be able to finish user-requested tasks using their personal data gathered from emails, messages, and notes.

AI advancements Siri will summarize daily news from Apple News The revamped Siri will also be able to summarize daily news from Apple News and provide more detailed responses sourced from the web. These improvements are aimed at making Siri more competitive with other AI-powered search tools such as Perplexity and Google Gemini. The company is working to expand the capabilities of its Spotlight search system by replacing it with Siri.

App development A dedicated Siri app for iOS and macOS devices Apple is also working on a dedicated Siri app that will be available on its various devices. The app will offer users with a dedicated place to find their earlier interactions with Siri, search through past chats, start any new chats, switch between voice and text modes, and also upload documents and photos to be analyzed. This move is aimed at giving Siri conversational capabilities through a chat-like format similar to Apple Messages.

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User experience Design changes being tested by Apple Apple is testing several new designs for Siri, including placing the assistant at the top of an iPhone's screen in the Dynamic Island. Built-in apps will gain an "Ask Siri" toggle in menus, making it easier for the users to request more information about highlighted text or pull up related emails.

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