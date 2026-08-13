Apple to upgrade Siri with multiyear news publisher deals
Technology
Apple is gearing up to make Siri way smarter by teaming up with news publishers.
They're working on multiyear deals so Siri can tap into real news content, hoping this will help it catch up to competing AI assistants.
The upgrade is set for later this year, aiming to fix past criticisms about Siri falling behind.
Apple offers usage payments to publishers
Instead of the usual fixed fees, Apple's offering a payment model where publishers get paid based on how often their content is used: think the more they're featured, the more they earn.
The budget for this project runs into hundreds of millions of dollars.
After some hiccups in 2024 with inaccurate AI-generated news summaries, Apple now wants to use publisher content reliably to boost Siri's abilities.