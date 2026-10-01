Apple TV app failing to launch worldwide after maintenance
Technology
If you tried to watch something on Apple TV today and ran into problems, you're not alone.
After maintenance last night, the Apple TV app started failing to launch on certain devices for many users worldwide.
While all other Apple services are back up, Apple TV is still struggling, according to Apple's own status page.
Downdetector shows spike as partial recovery
Reports on Downdetector spiked as users flagged outages, though things seem to be slowly improving.
Some people can now stream on iPhones and Macs, but plenty are still having trouble getting in.
Apple's working on it, so if you're stuck waiting for your next show, keep an eye on its status page for updates.