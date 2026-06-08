Apple has made Liquid Glass more readable and customizable
What's the story
Apple has announced some major changes to its Liquid Glass design, first unveiled at last year's WWDC. The update comes in response to mixed reactions from users, with some loving the sleek, transparent look while others found it hard to read. At the WWDC 2026 event today, Apple revealed plans to improve the design's readability.
User control
Users can now customize transparency levels
Apple has also announced plans to give users more control over their Liquid Glass experience. The company said, "Since everyone's preference varies, we're adding a new slider and settings to adjust Liquid Glass, so you can set it anywhere from ultra clear to fully tinted." This means that you will be able to customize the transparency of the design according to your personal preference.
Design overhaul
App icons to get a redesign too
Along with the changes to Liquid Glass, Apple also plans to redesign its app icons on iOS and macOS. The move is aimed at making the overall look more refined and cohesive, further enhancing the user experience with Liquid Glass. Developers can also rest assured that these customizations will work within their apps at launch, making for a seamless transition into this new design era.
Design evolution
Apple promises to keep improving design based on feedback
Apple has emphasized its commitment to refining the Liquid Glass design based on user feedback. The company said, "Like with all major design updates, there is a natural process where we take a bold leap forward, and then we continue to iterate."