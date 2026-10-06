Apple unveils M4 iPad Air delivering faster performance and connectivity
Technology
Apple just dropped the M4 iPad Air, and it's a big step up from the old M1 version.
Thanks to the new M4 chip, this iPad is more than twice as fast and comes with better memory and camera features.
It also packs in upgraded connectivity chips.
Apple iPad Air preorders March 4
You get Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and a Neural Engine that handles AI tasks three times quicker than before.
The M4 iPad Air works with both Apple Pencil (USB-C) and Magic Keyboard, so whether you're sketching or typing notes, you're covered.
Prices haven't changed: $599 for 11-inch, $799 for 13-inch. Preorders open March 4; official release is March 11.
As Apple's vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing Bob Borchers puts it, this update really boosts what you can create and do.