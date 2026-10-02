Apple unveils MacBook Neo, iPhone 17e and M4 iPad Air
Technology
Apple just dropped a bunch of new gadgets to kick off 2026.
The highlight is the MacBook Neo, a lightweight, 13-inch laptop with a Liquid Retina display, launched in New York for $599.
Earlier this week, Apple also revealed the iPhone 17e and a refreshed iPad Air powered by the M4 chip.
Apple's MacBook Pro runs M5 chips
Apple's latest MacBook Pro lineup now runs on speedy M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, starting at $2,199; there's a Studio Display XDR with mini-LED tech.
The iPhone 17e stands out too: it packs a binned A19 chip, a sharp 48MP rear camera, and comes in Soft Pink, all for $599.
Preorders opened in early March 2026; products hit stores on March 11, 2026.
Touchscreen MacBooks and the next-generation iPad are still under wraps for now.