Apple unveils new 14-inch MacBook Pro with M5 chip
Apple just revealed its latest 14-inch MacBook Pro, powered by the all-new M5 chip.
This upgrade brings noticeably better battery life and keeps the sharp Liquid Retina XDR mini LED display.
The M5 chip is a big leap—expect up to 3.5x faster AI tasks and 1.6x better graphics in creative apps compared to last year's M4 model.
Prices start at $1,600
Running on macOS 26 Tahoe, the new MacBook Pro gets features like Liquid Glass visuals and a smarter Spotlight search.
Prices start at $1,600 for 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, with higher-end versions (up to 24GB RAM) going for $2,000.
You can preorder now, with shipping from October 22, and pick between Space Black or Silver.
Reliable leakers have suggested that even more powerful M5 Pro and M5 Max models could come next year.