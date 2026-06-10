Apple unveils new AI tools for developers at WWDC 2026

Foundation models, Core AI, Xcode 27

Apple's latest frameworks make it simple to use their third-generation Foundation Models, including AFM 3 Cloud for fast tasks and ADM 3 Cloud (Image) for pro-level image editing.

With the new Core AI framework, developers can now run their own language models directly on Apple devices.

Xcode 27 brings agentic coding and better testing tools, while updates to App Intents let apps work more naturally with Siri.

Game developers also get handy upgrades like easier game porting and smaller app sizes across all Apple platforms.