Apple unveils visionOS 27 with enhanced Siri, curved window support

Innovations

Users can now enjoy immersive panoramas in virtual spaces

The new update also brings support for curved windows, mimicking real-life curved monitors. This feature will bring the edges of content closer to users without compromising screen space, wrapping virtual windows around their space. The first apps to support this feature are Safari, Freeform, and Multiview on Apple TV. Users can also use the panoramas they have photographed as immersive scenes and environments in visionOS 27.