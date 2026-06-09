Apple unveils visionOS 27 with enhanced Siri, curved window support
What's the story
Apple has unveiled the latest version of its mixed-reality operating system, visionOS 27, at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). The new update comes with an improved Siri AI assistant and a dedicated Siri app. Users can now use visual intelligence while wearing the Vision Pro headset to ask Siri about anything in their physical or digital space instantly.
Features
Faster connectivity and more customization options
The visionOS 27 promises up to three times faster Wi-Fi connectivity for the Vision Pro headset. The new software update also introduces an "extra-small" widget size for more customization options. Users will be able to expand notifications on their Vision Pro by simply looking at them, making the experience more interactive and intuitive.
Innovations
Users can now enjoy immersive panoramas in virtual spaces
The new update also brings support for curved windows, mimicking real-life curved monitors. This feature will bring the edges of content closer to users without compromising screen space, wrapping virtual windows around their space. The first apps to support this feature are Safari, Freeform, and Multiview on Apple TV. Users can also use the panoramas they have photographed as immersive scenes and environments in visionOS 27.